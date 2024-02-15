Drive them around while you can Published 11:42 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Ricky Swindle

Muffler Shop Musings

Howdy, friends!

I reached another milestone in my life Friday because my oldest

GrandHeathen Son reached a milestone in his life. He got his

drivers permit.

Time has definitely marched on the past few years and it does not

seem right. Too fast.

I enjoy picking him up from football practice and whatever else he

needs me for, but I know my time is limited now. Just like his

sister, he will be canvasing the county in his old pick-up truck as

she does in her little Mustang.

All she’s needed me for lately was to get her to an eye

appointment back when the snow was on the roads.

Big Daddy’s outgrow their usefulness as the years go by. It will be

the same scenario in a short year from now when that boy is fully

licensed to drive.

He’s got a cool old pick-up truck to drive though. My brother gave

him the last truck our Daddy bought and the boy has already

driven it a few places under the careful guidance of his parents.

He will worry them daily about driving now that he is halfway legal

to do so.

That’s the way it goes. I’ve doted on all my GrandHeathens since

the day they were born, and now a pair of them don’t need me as

much.

They’re growing up right before my eyes and it’s indeed a unique

feeling to be proud of that, but I’m also missing the pleasure of

being needed. Even if it’s only for a ride after school.

Their parents have it rougher than me because when both of

those kids are driving they won’t be spending as much time at

home with them. Maybe they’ll drive over to see me.

I enjoyed picking those kids up after school when I had the

opportunity. It was always fun to hear about their day.

As Marty Stuart sang “Time Don’t Wait on Nobody”, it ain’t waiting

on me and my GrandHeathens either.

Take care of yourself folks and enjoy the days you drive your kids

and Grands around.