Deep roots keep us grounded Published 5:14 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

The armor of truth, justice, peace, salvation and the word of God, will give you strength to stand. Rosa Parks is

considered one of those, who was willing to stand for good and righteousness. She was called the mother of the civil

right movement.

Rosa refused to relinquish her seat to a white passenger, after she had worked all day. Many have come to the

resolve that even if they personally never came out of slavery, their fight was to stay in relationship to Jesus Christ

the savior.

Booker T. Washington’s book, From Slavery, the overall message was for higher education and financial gain. W.E.B.

Dubois wrote the book, Souls of Black Folks. It describes the sorrow of the past and struggles to move from the past.

Thomas Dorsey was known as the father of Gospel music. He combined styles of Blues, Jazz with the gospel and

with Baptist hymns.

We continue to press our way. Watching the 100-year-old oak tree, lying on the ground, with half of it gone. The

roots hold tight to the soil speaking to descendants of long ago. The cedar with the top destroyed but still rooted and

growing struggling to stay alive. Slowly the rain began to fall to the ground, with moisture all around. Like a hearty

tree, we have roots that run deep and keep us grounded.

Glass slippers on a mean world, living and looking near and far pressing on to another star. Bringing us back to the

ordinary. Many have died for our right to be free.