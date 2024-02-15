Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 2:21 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Feb. 6

Hwy. 51N, Family Dollar, smell of smoke in the store.

Jackson St., 48 year old female has a swollen foot, can’t put any pressure on it.

Hwy. 51S, lift assist needed.

Patton Lane, residential fire alarm.

Feb. 7

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 29 year old male with swelling in his groin area.

Power Dr., First Security Bank, subject having a seizure inside the bank.

House-Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, 67 year old male with shortness of breath, on the grocery side.

Hoskins Rd., hallway carbon monoxide detector.

Broad St., 85 year old female needs lift assist.

Feb. 8

Tubbs Rd., 52 year old female with difficulty breathing and stomach pain.

Shadow Lane, Keating Grove, child with a high temperature, Lifeguard has been toned.

McMinn Dr., male subject breathing but not responding.

Rollins Dr., 86 year old male with shortness of breath.

Feb. 9

MLK Dr., 49 year old male has fallen, intoxicated, has a head injury.

Van Voris St., the Corner Store, 64 year old male with foot pain.

Crown Dr., Crown, Cork & Seal, female subject having side pain.

Feb. 10

Hwys. 6 & 51, Circle K Store, Batesville Police requesting assistance entering bathroom door,

subject has been locked inside 45 minutes and is not responding.

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 39 year old male with a medical emergency, had a stent put in last

week.

College St., BPD, 64 year old male with foot pain.

Patton Lane, 28 year old female possibly in labor, caller reporting eighth pregnancy, currently a

disturbance at the location, standby until Batesville PD makes the scene.

Feb. 11

Woodland Rd., smell of gas in a residence.

Mackey Ave., residential fire alarm, negative contact with the keyholder.

Feb. 12

Maple Lane, 67 year old male having a heart attack.

Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 16 year old subject having a seizure.

College St., Batesville Elementary School, 72 year old male has passed out in the car line.

Hwy. 6E, area of Popeyes, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Hwy. 6E, Waffle House, 22 year old female having seizures, Lifeguard has been toned.

College St., Batesville Police Dept., 64 year old male with foot pain, Lifeguard has been toned.