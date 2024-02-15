Baddour Center benefit includes locals Published 12:44 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Cutline1: West

Cutline2: Cook

Dancing For Our Stars set for Feb. 24

News Release

On Saturday, Feb. 24, members of the local and surrounding communities will compete in a

TV-style dance-off to raise money for The Baddour Center, a residential community for

adults with intellectual disabilities.

“We are so excited about the incredible lineup we have for the show this year,” said Mary

Dade Ford, manager of donor relations at The Baddour Center. “There is no doubt that the

dancers are going to bring lots of entertainment, joy, and talent to everyone in attendance.”

Modeled after the popular television show, Dancing with the Stars, The Baddour Center’s 7 th

Annual Dancing For Our Stars fundraiser will pair seasoned dancers with community

“celebrities” to compete for a chance to win a coveted disco ball trophy.

This year’s dancer lineup includes:

● Parker King of Hernando

● Erin Billingsley of Southaven

● Claire West of Batesville

● Carson Cook of Batesville

● Will Brown of Hernando

● Jelissa Myres of Horn Lake

● Austin and Liz Carroll of Germantown

● Nick Eddlemon of DeSoto County

● Jill Morris of Hernando

● Mollie Spencer of Senatobia.

● Sunny Baddour of Oxford

● Brooklyn Baddour of Oxford

The theme of this year’s event is Pop Icon, featuring songs by iconic pop artists, including

Madonna, Spice Girls, Elvis, and Michael Jackson. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served

at 6 p.m., with the program kicking off at 7 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, part of the Orpheum

Theatre Group in Memphis.

Residents of The Baddour Center, as well as the Hot Foot Honeys – a Memphis area tap

dance troupe – will also be providing special entertainment during the show but are not

part of the competition.

“Dancing For Our Stars is such a community event with local people and business owners

dancing, sponsoring, choreographing, donating practice space, and supporting their friends

or family,” Ford said. “We at The Baddour Center are so grateful for the community support

and highly recommend this event for a date night or girls’ night out!”

Anyone can cast a vote online for your favorite team online starting at $1 from now until

the end of the event, and audience members will also be able to cast their votes using cash,

check, or credit card during the event. General admission tickets are available for $50 per

person.

Vote or purchase your tickets online at www.dancingforourstars.com or call Mary Dade

Ford at 662.366.6930. All money raised will benefit programs and services available to

residents of The Baddour Center.

For more information about The Baddour Center, visit www.baddour.org or find Baddour

on most social media platforms.