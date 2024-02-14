Property Transfers Published 2:20 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Feb. 5 – 9, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

John C. Kelly and Helen B. Kelly to Wilco Holdings, LLC, Lot 58 of the Jarratt Subdivision,

Batesville.

David Eric Avery to Emily M. Smith, Lots 47 and 48, Block G of the Court Place Subdivision,

Batesville.

Sarah J. Pride to Larry Pride, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter

of Section 1, Township 9, Range 9.

Steven and Beverly Williams to Joel and Megan Williams, A 1.01-acre parcel in Northwest

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 8 West, and a 1-

acre parcel in the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 10

South, Range 8 West.

Staci L. Hudson and Jonathan Hudson to Gregory Matthew Lush, A 6.50-acre parcel in the

Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Randy E. Russell and Linda Russell to Tiffany Pilgrim and Kylie Evangelista, Southeast Quarter

of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Donald J. Mays to Barefoot Village Properties, LLC, Lot 2, Pecan Grove Subdivision.

James Lynn Elliott and Taylor C. Elliott to Ernie Capwell and Laci Capwell, A tract in the East

Half of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Robin Russell, as Executor of the Estate of Joe Russell, to Robin J. Russell, A parcel in Section

23, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Eugene A. Crunk to James Joseph Cevera and Marilyn Joy Lantrip-Cevera, Fractional part of

the South Half of Block 14, Pope, in the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South,

Range 7 West.

James Fowler Gould, Jeffrey Richard Gould, and Richard T. Phillips to Thomas W. Hodge and

Sharon F. Hodge, Southeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Patricia Johnson Colding to Rose Marie Griffin, The East Half of the West Half of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 7, Township 9, Range 8 West.

C&amp;N Homebuilders, LLC to LaSheena Armstrong, Lot 10, The Coves Subdivision.

William Lamberth, Jr. to Monica Lamberth and Alexander Lamberth, East Half of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Johnathan Boclair to Karishma Duncan, A 1-acre parcel in the North Half of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 19, Township 9, Range 6.

Norma G. Reed to Billy Joe Reed, A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

First Judicial District

Evan West to Jake Brewer, Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10,

Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

The Estate of Nona Kim Robertson to Al H. Robertson, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 28, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Mini Systems Holding Company, LLC to Joe Hibbler and Deborah Jean Hibbler, A fractional part

of Lots 2, 4, and 5, Block 29, Sardis.

Terry L. Wilbourn to Ester Mae Wilbourn, A 1.01-acre parcel in the Southeast Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Arthur R. Taylor, III and David Kenneth Taylor to Celia Garcia, Part of Lot 4, Taylor Merc. Co.

Subdivision of Lot 13, Block 9 and part of Lot 9, Block 9, Como.

Steven G. Gilliland to Steven Tyler Gilliland, Part of Lot 5, Block 2, Como, in Section 33,

Township 6, Range 7.