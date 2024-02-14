Panola County Jail Log Published 2:22 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at the facility.

Feb. 5

Jimmy James Fultz, 17 Cherry St., Clarksdale, arrested on a bench warrant.

Marvin Ford, Jr., 109 E. Scott St., Greenwood, charged with contempt of court.

Jakilra Keyelaya Reeves, 217 Melrose St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Feb. 6

Christopher Allen Hopper, 347 Mt. Olivet Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Feb. 7

Aramburo Angel Gonzalez, 25 Countryside Dr., Byhalia, charged with trespassing.

Erica Nicole Battle, 150 Harris Rd., Sardis, charged with trespassing.

Bennie D. Jones, 316 Center St., Sardis, arrested on a warrant, charged with possession of

methamphetamine.

Feb. 9

Earnest M. Towns, Jr., 167 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with possession of marijuana

in a motor vehicle, driving with suspended license, no tag, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Feb. 10

Maurice D. Wooten, 125 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with possession of methamphetamine

and public drunkenness.

Robert Tredale Porter, 5211 Nash Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Feb. 11

Gary Wayne Daugherty, 1110 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Jaylan Deon Walton,408A Franklin St., Sardis, charged with trespassing and burglary of a motor

vehicle.

Feb. 12

Donyavious Donell Banks, 188 Abe Hill Rd., Como, charged with failure to yield to blue lights,

reckless driving, and possession of paraphernalia.