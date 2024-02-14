Election Commission sets poll manager training
Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Staff Report
The Panola County Election Commission will hold poll manager training for the March 12
primaries at the Batesville Courthouse on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m., and at the Sardis Courthouse on
Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
Any eligible voter may attend this training. Attendance does not guarantee a position at the
precincts.
On Feb. 28, the Commission will conduct Logic and Accuracy testing on the DS200 and the
Express Vote machines in preparation for the March 12 primaries. The testing session is also
open to the public.