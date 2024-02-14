Election Commission sets poll manager training Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Staff Report

The Panola County Election Commission will hold poll manager training for the March 12

primaries at the Batesville Courthouse on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m., and at the Sardis Courthouse on

Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Any eligible voter may attend this training. Attendance does not guarantee a position at the

precincts.

On Feb. 28, the Commission will conduct Logic and Accuracy testing on the DS200 and the

Express Vote machines in preparation for the March 12 primaries. The testing session is also

open to the public.