Thomas Gregory Gant, 61 Published 8:58 am Monday, February 12, 2024

Thomas Gregory Gant, 61, of Pope, passed away Saturday January 27, 2024 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and details will be announced once finalized.

Mr. Gant was born Sept. 23, 1962, in Oxford, to the late Billy K. Gant and Melba Appleton Gant. Mr. Gant was a carpenter by trade and loved carpentry work.

Survivors include his children, Samantha Smith, Thomas Gant, and Dylan Holley (Christian), two sisters, Kathy Cain (Michael), Bettye Whitworth (Tim), one niece, Sonya Willhite, two nephews, Matthew Groves and Chris Nesbitt, and six grandchildren, Nicholas Smith, Ryder Ellett, Mayci Gant, Alyssa Gant, Cooper Holley, and Madylan Holley.