Monday is new voter registration deadline for primary election Published 5:26 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

Any Mississippian who has yet to register to vote must register by Monday, Feb. 12, in order to vote in the 2024 Primary Election. Races on the March 12 ballot include offices of President, U.S. Senate, and U.S. Representative.

To register, applicants may:

register in-person at their county circuit clerk’s office by Feb. 12

mail-in new voter registration application with a postmark of Feb. 12

Individual circuit clerk information may be found on My Election Day by entering a physical address. Voters who have not yet reached the age of 18 at the time of the March Primary Election may vote in the election so long as he or she will reach the age of 18 on before the date of the 2024 General Election.

To verify voter registration status or update voter registration information, Mississippians may utilize YallVote.ms. For questions, call the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov,or visit YallVote.ms.