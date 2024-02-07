Time is out for keeping secrets Published 1:44 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By Mary Murphy

Enon Community

Yesterday has come and gone, but today we learn more about our black American soldiers who

were kept secret in WWI because of the color of their skin. They were so important in the war,

they were called “Hell Fighters” by the Germans. The soldiers were so important they fought for

France.

The old saying goes, if you want to hide something, put it in a book, but instead the world wide

web has opened our eyes to all who seek to hide or destroy. If we had known the true history

of America, this country would truly be free. It is so important that our children are not

deceived the way our ancestors were.

Hate comes from not knowing who you are, even in your immediate family. Time is out for

keeping secrets of long ago. They serve no purpose except to tell our children, you don’t need

to know. “oh, but we do.”

The substance by which the world was created came from God. If there is such a thing as

evolution, or a Big Bang theory, it is because God created Adam, the matter, the substance

from which all things exist. If there was a bang, God was behind it.

Black history helps us understand that our ancestors embraced this very principle of faith

(Hebrews 11). Many were brought to America with nothing. But God took nothing and made us

into what we are today.