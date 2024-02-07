Panola County Jail Log Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Jan. 29

Damien Scott Duckworth, 2191 Riales Rd., Como, charged with arson and possession of paraphernalia.

Holly Sharon Jenkins, 210 McLaurin St., Sardis, charged with shoplifting.

Markayvious Jaquan Norwood, 4572 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Kentravous Lakenneth Vaxter, 4251A Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Jan. 30

Jason Robert Yeske, 6799 Tate-Marshall Rd., Coldwater, charged with felony taking of a vehicle.

LaTonya Lachelle Cole, 123 Randal Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance with firearm

enhancement penalty.

Ashley Elizabeth Britt, 15A CR 345, Taylor, arrested on a bench warrant.

Justin Thomas Moore, 15 CR 221, Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant.

Carlos Dewayne Rudd, 236 MLK Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant/contempt of court.

Jan. 31

Danielle Arelene Manor, 106 Childress St., Sardis, charged with petit larceny and taking of a motor vehicle.

Christopher Jamal Whitten, 117 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of shoplifting, simple assault, and

trespassing.

Feb. 1

Jimmy Alger Peacock, 6170 CR 2024, Water Valley, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Damian Stefan Bruner, 1038 Baker Rd, Batesville, charged with indecent exposure.

Randy Lamar Bolton, 37 Ivy Gordon Dr., Courtland, charged with Drug Court violation.

Daryl Dewayne Lewis, 3029 Longtown Rd., Sarah, charged with Drug Court violation.

Willie Eugene Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault by threat, public drunkenness,

disturbance of the peace, trespassing, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Justin Thomas Redd, 6450 Mt. Olivet Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Feb. 2

Ben Allen Webb, 310A Wolf Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Devonte Cortez Pitchford, 509 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with two counts of simple domestic violence.

William David Pettit, 126 CR 139, Abbeville, charged with DUI.

Feb. 3

Guy Robert Farmer, 807 Corley Lane, Oxford, charged with DUI refusal.

Feb. 4

Tracy Baker, 1414D Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with abuse of 911 and violation of the city’s pulic

safety ordinance.