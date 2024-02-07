Como Methodist Pancake Breakfast

Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By Staff reports

Staff Report
The annual Community Pancake Breakfast sponsored by the Como Methodist Church Missions
Committee will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, in the church fellowship hall.
Tickets are $7 and are available at Como’s First Security Bank, as well as from Chris Griffin, Ed and
Deborah Nelson, or at the door on the morning of the breakfast.
Proceeds will go to Como Volunteer Fire Department, and donations to the Fire Department are also
welcome.
All are cordially invited.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Events

Thacker Mountain kicks off spring with musings about a famous dog

Meet the lottery’s top 8 Lucky Dog promo winners

2024 Livestock Show Awards

Livestock Show Awards

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow