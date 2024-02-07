Como Methodist Pancake Breakfast Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Staff Report

The annual Community Pancake Breakfast sponsored by the Como Methodist Church Missions

Committee will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, in the church fellowship hall.

Tickets are $7 and are available at Como’s First Security Bank, as well as from Chris Griffin, Ed and

Deborah Nelson, or at the door on the morning of the breakfast.

Proceeds will go to Como Volunteer Fire Department, and donations to the Fire Department are also

welcome.

All are cordially invited.