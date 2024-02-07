Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Jan. 30

Pearson St., vehicle accident, caller reports back his hurting.

Hwy. 35S, grass fire

Eureka St., medical alarm, negative contact with subject.

Hwy. 6, area of Rose’s store, vehicle accident with injuries.

Jan. 31

Armstrong St., 83 year old female with congestive heart failure, assist for Lifeguard.

Eureka St., Batesville Police requesting assistance entering private property.

Field St., 30 year old female having diabetic emergency.

Feb. 1

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, smoke detector alarm.

Leonard St., 36 year old female with 106 degree fever and body aches.

Hwy. 6W, near Tennessee Gas Company, MDOT truck is on fire.

Hwy. 6E, Popeye’s, female subject having a seizure.

Kyle Lane, 32 year old female with a high heart rate.

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, general fire alarm, negative contact with the keyholder.

Feb. 2

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, general fire alarm, negative contact with the keyholder.

Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 18 year old male with chest pain and shortness of breath.

Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, general fire alarm.

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, 59 year old female with chest pains, will be in a white limo.

Trianon Dr., & Keating Rd., two vehicle accident with injuries.

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, automatic fire alarm.

Hwy. 51., female subject attempting suicide by medication.

I-55 & Hwy. 6, vehicle accident, unknown injuries, unknown if roadway is blocked, BPD en

route.

Feb. 3

Eureka St., lift assist for elderly female.

Cole Dr., male subject was assaulted, complaining of head pain, Lifeguard has been toned,

BPD is on scene.

Corporate Dr., 50 year old female with high blood pressure, Lifeguard has been toned.

Gracie Cove, 66 year old male with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard also en route.

Hadorn Rd., 23 year old female with medical emergency, LIfeguard will have an extended ETA.

Van Voris St., 64 year old male with foot pain, will probably be at the Corner Store.

Feb. 4

Tubbs Rd., 5 year old child having seizures, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 28 year old male feeling nauseous.

Hickory Ln., elderly patient feeling sick.

Country Club Rd., 67 year old male has fallen, needs lift assist.

Van Voris St., 64 year old male with gout pain.

Vance St., 61 year old female with stomach pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 39 year old male with chest pains, possible overdose, Lifeguard has

been called, BPD also en route.

Feb. 5

House-Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, 50 year old male with chest pains, located by the diapers.

Hwy. 51N, Family Dollar Store, caller reports strong smell of gas near front of store, Batesville

Gas Dept. has been called.

Woodland Rd., 74 year old male with high blood pressure, can’t walk.

Shagbark Dr., 78 year old patient with loss of appetite and weakness.

Hwy. 51 & Tiger Dr., two-vehicle accident with injuries.

Hickory Ln., 76 year old male has fallen.

Shamrock Dr., BPD needs assistance, 76 year old female with altered mental status, has a

knife.