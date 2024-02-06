Boys of Spring Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Batesville Rotary Club hosted the South Panola High School baseball team’s senior players last week, and heard Head Coach Hunter Mize’s update for the Tigers’ spring season. Among those in attendance for the lunch meeting were Will Daleke, Janario Humphrey, Landon Dickinson, Ty Willis, Daniel Moore, Landon Roberts, Eli Raines, Cam Moore, Head Coach Hunter Mize, and Superintendent Del Phillips. Not pictured in Michael Johnson, Jr. The Tigers are scheduled to host a jamboree here on Saturday, Feb. 10, with games beginning at 11a.m. (Contributed)