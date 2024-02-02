Billie Lois Faulkner Marshall, 92 Published 10:29 am Friday, February 2, 2024

Billie Lois Faulkner Marshall died on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at the age of 92 in her home on 230 Morningside Lane that she and her husband, Tommy, built in Batesville in 1960. She was born on April 15, 1931, in Batesville, to William and Mamie Lay Faulkner. She graduated from Batesville High School in 1949. She attended the University of Mississippi for one year, and was a member of Pi Mu Sorority.

On June 8, 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Otis Thompson Marshall, Jr. (Tommy). They were married for the larger part of 71 years. Billie was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family, home, and yard. She was an excellent cook, and an exceptional seamstress, sewing anything from cheerleader uniforms to dust ruffles and drapes.

She was an avid gardener, and spent many hours in her yard and also that of the Batesville Presbyterian Church. Her knowledge of growing things was extensive, and it was her desire to maintain and help nature’s beauty thrive. She was fond of golf, playing many rounds with her husband and the women of The Ladies Golf Association for many years. Of all the things she enjoyed, she loved singing in the Batesville Presbyterian Church Choir the most. It was her ministry and an important part of her life to be able to Honor and Glorify God every Sunday morning.

Among her most treasured friendships were those of the “Birthday Girls.” These ladies raised children together, served beside each other, celebrated with, mourned with, encouraged, and vented to one another for more than 60 years. Billie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed and wonderful memories of her are cherished.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Tommy. She is survived by one daughter, Sharron Marshall Alexander (Harry), one son, Mark William Marshall; 4 grandchildren, Whitney Alexander Bolen (Patrick), Hayden Alexander (Erin), Gary Daugherty (Callie), and Mitchell Daugherty (Ashleigh); 7 great grandchildren, Nash Bolen, Monroe, Spears, and Otis Alexander, Delta Daugherty, and Jackson and Harris Daugherty.

The family would especially like to thank Linda Buck, Mary Russell, and Barbara Russell for their loving, compassionate care and support over the last several years.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 5, at 11:30 am at Batesville Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held in the sanctuary prior to the service from 10 to 11:15 a,m. The family will thereafter gather for Interment at Magnolia Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Batesville Presbyterian Church Building Fund through the Batesville Presbyterian Church, 121 Eureka St., Batesville, MS 38606 and Batesville Magnolia Cemetery, Paving Fund, c/o First Security Bank Trust Department, PO Box 1690, Batesville, MS 38606.