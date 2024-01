Katherine D. Carvan, 81 Published 8:41 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Katherine D. Carvan, 81, passed away Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Baptist Memorial hospital of North MS in Oxford. She was the widow of the late Willie Carvan.

Funeral services are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Wells Funeral Home once they have been finalized by her family.