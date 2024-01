Thomas Gaurdia Burdine, 88 Published 4:43 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Thomas Gaurdia Burdine, 88, passed away at his home in Como on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Funeral services for Thomas will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 1, at Peach Creek Baptist Church near Como. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Peach Creek Cemetery. Bro. Tracey Reed and Bro. Mark Luther will officiate.