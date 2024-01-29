Arlene Fay Williams, 85 Published 5:04 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Arlene Fay Williams, 85, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

A memorial service for Arlene was held Friday, Jan. 26, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

Arlene was born on April 1, 1938, to the late Robert Penn and Edna Fay Maxey Penn in Huntington Beach, CA. She was a devoted homemaker throughout her lifetime. Arlene enjoyed watching western movies, drawing, crocheting, and playing casino games on her phone. She loved growing flowers in her yard and bird watching. Arlene loved her family deeply and enjoyed every moment she had with them.

The family left behind to cherish her memory includes her four daughters, Colleen F. Land of Oceanside, CA, Leilani M. Grant (Tim) of Marietta, GA, Edna F. Darby of Batesville, Andrea Peterson (Lyle) of Milwaukie, OR; two sons, Michael C. Williams of Batesville, and Kenneth A. Williams of Arab, AL; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Arlene is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one daughter, Beverly A. Boyd; her ex-husband and constant friend, Mabry C. Williams; daughter-in-law, Carol Williams; three brothers, Robert Penn, Monty Penn, and Glenn Penn.