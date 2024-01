Rotary Student of the Month Published 9:14 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Maggie Henry, a senior at North Delta School, was recognized as one of the January Students of the Month by the Batesville Rotary Club this week at the Panola Country Club. She is pictured with NDS administrator Margaret O’Quinn. The South Panola High School senior also named as a Student of the Month for January could not attend due to weather conditions, and will receive a certificate at a later meeting. (Staff)