Panola County Jail Log Published 10:30 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Jan. 8

Derick DeJuan Short, 300 Hernando St., Sardis, charged with violation of probation.

Tareiq Khalil Boothe, 106 Dickey Dr., Batesville, held for sentencing.

Williams W. Phillips, 1743 Springport Rd., Sardis, failure to register as a sex offender and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jan. 9

Christopher Allen Hopper, 3417 Mt. Olivet Rd., Batesville, charged with driving while license suspended, no insurance, switched tag, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and contempt of court.

Jarrkk VonShay Smith, 8100 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Christopher Lee Kauerz, 2016 Dundee, Oxford, charged with grand larceny.

Misti Schiele Oquinn, 510 Pinkston McCullar Rd., Lambert, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent transfer, careless driving, improper display of tag, and failure to yield.

Jeffery Anderson, 108 Ozbirn St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic assault.

Jan. 10

Shakilo Oneil Stanford, 267 Pollard St., Batesville, charged with DUI (2nd) and driving while license suspended.

Lakeisha Marie Taylor-Rudd, 215 Noble St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Devonte Deshun Smith, 3408A Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence, malicious mischief, petit larceny, and three open warrants.

Chad Allen Jenkins, 8967 Hwy. 310, Como, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Jan. 11

Tracy Baker, 1414 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, violation of the city’s homeless ordinance.

Krishunna Sherita Starlock, 211 Noble St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Spencer Cody Jenkins, 463 Woodruff Rd., Courtland, arrested on bench warrant.

Maddie Ann Laws, 1619 McNeely Rd., Courtland, charged with shoplifting.

Burl Robinson, III, 3653B Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Jeffrey Darnell Nelson, 200 Fisher St., Batesville, held for Drug Court sanction.

Anita Lynn Barlow, 125 Pollan Rd., Sarah, charged with possession of methamphetamine, recidivist offender.

Anthony Clayton Newman, 217 Baker St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace and violation of the public safety ordinance.

Alexander M. McJunkins 1421 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with simple possession of marijuana, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Kandren Deguan Shaw, 12328B Pope-Water Valley Rd., Water Valley, charged with contempt of court.

Jason Allen Rush, 530 Rush Rd., Vance, charged with burglary and petit larceny.

Keila Michele Bright, 502 East Lee St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Jan. 12

Eric Maurice Fondren, 1531 Sanders Road, Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Randell Scott Holloway, 534 Sleepy Creek Lane, Pope, charged with simple domestic violence.

Montrayvious Montrell Boyce, 220 Hickory Lane, Batesvile, charged with statutory rape.

Torry Juavanta Williams, 88 Henry Dr., Courtland, charged with DUI, speeding, and no drivers license.

Jan. 13

Ben Allen Webb, 310A Wolf Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Nakita Nicole Blackmon, 226 Noble St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Raymond Earl Ladd, 12618 Hwy. 310W, Como, charged with DUI and expired tag.

Ryainni Ja’voti Scott, 15 Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Yulinda Latrice Hill, 446B Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with DUI (other).

Jenny Wielgoss, 84F Azzie Lee Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

Gary Dean Gilson, 260 Perkins Ave., Crowder, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Larry Dawayne Nance, 1385 Squirrel Lake Rd., Sledge, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, careless driving, driving while license suspended, and no insurance.

Jan. 14

Damarion Andie Fox, 206 Jefferies St., Batesville, charged with no drivers license, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, and DUI (other).

Benny Shelton Christian, 200 Fox Rd., Marks, charged with DUI (3rd), no insurance, and driving while license suspended.

Jan. 15

John Collins Brewer, 1866 Deer Creek Rd., Batesville, charged with malicious mischief and disturbance of the peace.

Christopher Ryan Weeks, 210 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with reckless driving.

Dameon C. Sanford, 207 Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with trespassing and served a bench warrant.

Jan. 18

Marco Cotez Key, 517 Harmon Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Jan. 19

Richard Edward Lipford, 107B Nikki Dr., Senatobia, charged with violation of probation.

Santonia Renae Porter, 322 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Brandon Tyrone Hamilton, 21A Scott Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, no tag, felon in possession of a firearm, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Derrick DeShawn Pride, 6084 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Jan. 20

Ricky Lynn Henry, 203 Georgia St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence and simple assault.

Christopher Glenn Lewallen, 3601 Old Crenshaw Rd., Crenshaw, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.