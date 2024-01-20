Winter storm death toll rises to eight as cold continues Published 2:05 pm Saturday, January 20, 2024

Allie Jasper

MEMA Public Information Officer

Two additional weather-related deaths have been reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency stemming from an incident on US-82 in Leflore County. This brings the state’s total death toll to eight since Jan. 14 due to winter weather.

More dangerous cold is expected to continue into Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the teens for certain areas. Frostbite and hypothermia are likely with prolonged outdoor exposure.

Wind chill and hard freeze advisories remain in affect for the counties of Lafayette and Panola. Homeowners and renters should continue to protect pipes and let faucets drip.

Drivers, especially in north Mississippi, are asked to use extreme caution, be aware of black ice on the roads, and drive only if necessary. For more information on road conditions, visit MDOTtraffic | Powered by MDOT.

Residents who need to warm up may seek shelter at a county or city-run warming center in your area. The full list of those shelters and safe rooms is here.

MEMA has many resources to help residents prepare for a storm, including the new MEMA app. The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store free of charge. On the app, users can find checklists, shelter information and customizable weather alerts tailored to each user.