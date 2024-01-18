Sardis teen charged with 7 counts of auto burglary Published 12:22 pm Thursday, January 18, 2024

On Jan. 9 at 11:07 p.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to a concerned citizen’s call about three individuals walking around The Greens Apartments’ parking lot pulling on car door handles. The caller was able to give a vehicle description as well.

As officers entered they spotted the vehicle attempting to leave. They conducted a traffic stop and came in contact with one of the passengers who was identified as Quintez Da’Quan Hall, 19, of Sardis. Multiple items belonging to other people were found inside of the vehicle.

Investigators responded to the scene and discovered that at least seven vehicles had been burglarized.

Hall was arrested and charged with seven counts of auto burglary and given a $2,000 bond by a county court judge.