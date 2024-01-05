Tommy Lee “Cowboy” Beasley, 61 Published 8:12 am Friday, January 5, 2024

Tommy Lee “Cowboy” Beasley, 61, passed away at his home in Batesville on Sunday, Dec.31, 2023.

There will be a memorial service held for Tommy at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.

Tommy was born on July 14, 1961 to the late Horace Beasley, Sr. and Emma Alexander Beasley in Pittsburg, TX. He worked as a maintenance worker during his lifetime. Tommy was a member of the MS National Guard.

He leaves behind one brother, Jimmy O’Neal Birdsong and his wife Joel of New Albany; one nephew, Josh Beasley; his aunt, Faye Johnson; and numerous cousins.