Tommy Lee Beasley, 61, passed away at his home in Batesville on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

There will be a memorial service held for Tommy at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.