Terry Fator coming to Heindl Center Jan. 27 Published 3:31 pm Wednesday, January 3, 2024

The Heindl Center for the Performing Arts is hosting ventriloquist and comedian Terry Fator on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The America’s Got Talent Season 2 winner has been performing skits with his onslaught of characters Winston, Emma Taylor, Maynard Thompkins, Duggie Scott Walker and other famous personalities on the Vegas strip that is now on tour.

Fator had an 11-year run in his own theater inside the Mirage Hotel & Casino.

This show is going to be comical night of entertainment with his wide array of characters.

“America’s Got Talent winner Terry Fator is bringing his unparalleled talent to the Heindl Center stage on Jan. 27,” said director of the Heindl Center, Dr. Blake Bostick. “Known for his incredible ventriloquism and uncanny ability to mimic celebrities, this performance promises laughter, amazement, and a night to remember. Don’t miss it!”

If you’d like to learn more about the Heindl Center or buy tickets, visit www.heindlcenter.org