Panola County Jail Log Published 11:55 am Wednesday, January 3, 2024

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at the facility.

Dec. 26

Rachael Michele Partain, 313 Randy Dr., Clarksdale, charged with contempt of court.

Brian Veazey Williams, 204 South Sycamore, Como, charged with DUI (third), careless driving,

and no proof of insurance.

Dec. 27

Coltdarius Terrell Oliver, 16931 Hwy. 315W, Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Rondarious Keshon Smith, 2579 Baker Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Christian Laketric Powell, 265 Lamb Ave., Crowder, no charges filed.

Braulio Vazquez Sanchez, 2448 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with driving in the left lane, no

drivers license, no seatbelt, and three counts of failure to yield to blue lights.

Brian Veazey Williams, 204 South Sycamore, Como, charged with DUI (fourth), failure to keep

proper lane, no seatbelt, no proof of insurance, failure to yield to blue lights, and reckless

driving.

Anthony Fitzgerald Fondren, 220 Flowers Rd., Pope, questioned and released.

Dec. 28

Antwiesha Twinae Miles, 105A Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with credit card fraud and

shoplifting.

Furtona Lovell Ballard, 3539 Cotton Loop, Sledge, charged with DUI (other) and no drivers

license.

James McBrayer, Jr., 15338 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with DUI, no insurance, and no

drivers license.

Benjamin Leon Jones, 1791 Gin Road, Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Vanisha Nicole Pegues, 310 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Dec. 29

Kedarriou L. Wooton, 643B Hudson Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence and

aggravated domestic violence.

Gary Dewayne Johnson, 597 Radar Creek Rd., Sarah, charged with careless driving.

Eddie James Leverson, 2737 Hammond Hill Rd., Senatobia, charged with possession of a

stolen firearm.

Tyrone Sanford, Jr., 439A Carlisle Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Dec. 30

Harley Steven Davis, 14342 Arkabutla Rd., Coldwater, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Germaine Maucel Smith, 408 Juanita St., Sardis, charged with DUI (second).

Craig Craword, Jr., 212 Vance St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Titus Aquandiar Johnson, 600 Brasher Rd., Batesville, charged with driving while license

suspended.

Walter Ray Samuel, Jr., 2824 S. Burnside, Gonzales, LA, charged with DUI.