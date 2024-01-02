Peach Bowl Photo Gallery

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) scores against Penn State Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Ole Miss won 38-25. (©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) celebrates a touchdown with Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) in the Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Ole Miss won 38-25. (©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs for a first down past Penn State Nittany Lions safety Kevin Winston Jr. (21) in the Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 30, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin argues a call against Penn State Nittany Lions In the Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 30, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)