Panola County Jail Log Published 11:27 am Thursday, December 28, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Dec. 18

Roderick Bernard Webb, 120 Highland Dr., Senatobia, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, and habitual firearm enhancement penalty.

Jason DeLawrence McClinton, 898 Daugherty St., Coldwater, charged with domestic aggravated violence.

Jalisa Marie Wilbourn, 24032 Hwy. 310E, Como, charged with robbery and conspiracy.

Dec. 19

Hunter Lee Church, 2006 Brandywine Dr., Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant.

Pierre Fitzgerald Draper, 873 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with no insurance, driving while license suspended, improper equipment, and DUI (2nd).

Dec. 20

Donna F. Robertson, 103 Dickey Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant/failure to appear.

Charles H. West, III, 105 Robinson Dr., Como, charged with cyberstalking and sending threatening/harassing emails.

Steve Anthony Stephens, 678 Longtown Rd., Sarah, charged with conspiracy and grand larceny.

William Bennett Tubbs,190 WW Scott Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault.

Demond Windless, 140 Sigler St, Sledge, charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Dec. 21

Barbara Ann Hamilton, 292 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Everritt Melvin Beasley, Jr., 1617 John Branch Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Stevie Christopher Pryor, 7D Pearl St. Sardis, charged with contempt of court and resisting arrest. Held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Dorothy Mae Boyett, 195 6th St., Crowder, charged with possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

Dec. 22

Lawrence Edward Smith, 800A Britney Dr., Oxford, charged with driving while license suspended, obstruction of traffic, and DUI (3rd).

Dec. 23

Cedrick Demond Walker, 112 Orange Dr., Senatobia, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Derrick Maurice Andrews, 1435 Lawrence Bros. Rd, Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and failure to use a turn signal.

Jemela Feliciano Taylor, 488 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anthony Clayton Newman, 217 Baker St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and violation of the city’s homeless ordinance.

Timothy Wayne White, 247 Post Office Rd., Starkville, charged with shoplifting.

Jeremery Dewayne Webb, 139 Todd Rd., Batesville, held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Dec. 24

Justin Donyell Langston, 2972 Seven Rd., Batesville, charged with leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance, no drivers license, and DUI.

Raphael Lavert Larry, 6427 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, charged with shoplifting.

Xavier Darell Lofton, 135 Oakleigh Dr., Batesville, charged with speeding, reckless driving, and no insurance.

Robbie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

James McCoy, 2974 Connor Reed Dr., Horn Lake, charged with speeding and DUI.

Dec. 25

Justin Greene Freeman, 2191 Riales Rd., Como, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Bradley Corbin Baker, 111 Central St., Batesville, charged with speeding and DUI (other).

