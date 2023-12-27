Mary Jane Dulin Appleton, 78 Published 5:13 am Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Mary Jane Dulin Appleton, 78, passed away Friday, Dec, 22, 2023, at the Yalobusha Nursing Home in Water Valley.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, Dec. 26, at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

Mary Jane was born Oct. 28, 1945, in Sardis, to the late Bill Dulin and Georgia Gant Dulin. A retired factory worker with Insituform, Mary Jane was a hard worker, was always active, and loved her kids and grandkids. She loved the Lord and attended the Sardis Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Eugene Appleton, her daughter, Tiffany Carmody, one sister, Annette Durham, and eight brothers, Wayne Dulin, Jimmy Dulin, Bob Dulin, Ben Duliin, Whit Dulin, Billy George Dulin, Gene Dulin, and Larry Dulin.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Tammy A. Payne (Mark), of Batesville, two sisters, Betty Parish and Ruth Ann Woodall, four brothers, David Dulin, Eddie Ray Dulin, Don Duliin, and Ike Dulin, five grandchildren, Lindsey Faulkner (Jim), Mallory Bolen (Jordan), Trinity Spencer, Kennedy Spencer, and Austin Payne (Allie), and seven great-grandchildren, Rylee Faulkner, Ryan Faulkner, Rhett Faulkner, Layton Bolen, Weston Bolen, Ridge Payne, and Kate Payne.