Panola County Jail Log Published 10:30 am Thursday, December 21, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at the facility.

Dec. 10

Calvin Eppenger, 3367 Longtown Rd., Sarah, changed with DUI (other) and possession of drug

paraphernalia.

Dec. 11

Bobby Ray Canada, no address listed, charged with possession of cannabis and felon in

possession of a weapon.

Dec. 12

Jermaine Dewayne Tunson, Lot 4, Main St., Courtland, charged with disregard of a traffic

device, no insurance, and resisting arrest.

Dec. 13

Nicholai Lee Becerra, 328 Heffner Rd., Batesville, charged with first degree murder, third

degree arson, and grand larceny.

Katombrechai Antwyniece Williams, 50 Abram Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

Jarale Markese Lyons, 121 Johnnie Lyons Rd., Como, charged with contributing to the

delinquency of a minor.

Aaliyah Lashay Wyatt, 216 Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with improper equipment and

possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Emma Jean Wooten, 425 Taylor St., Como, charged with domestic violence.

Doretha Lasalle Gardner, 6921 Compress Rd., Como, held for investigation.

Dec. 14

Gatlin Cade Lester, 185 Clanton Rd., Coldwater, charged with aggravated assault.

Doretha Lasalle Gardner, 6921 Compress Rd., Como, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Earl Terrell Benson, Jr., 902 Shands Bottom Rd., Senatobia, charged with three counts of

aggravated assault.

Devonte Deshun Newton, Bruce, charged with careless driving, no drivers license, open

container, and violation of the loud music ordinance.

Montrell Deandre Jones, 8490 Hwy. 315W, Sledge, charged with careless driving, no drivers

license, open container, and violation of the loud music ordinance.

Anthony Clayton Newman, 217 Baker St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Dec. 15

Leonard Lerrell Clark, 2225 Coral Hills Dr., Southaven, charged with shooting into a vehicle.

Cameron Boe Goodwin, 148 Northwood Dr., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Reginald Cortez Kirkwood, 228 Henry Harris Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Kevin Murry Hudson, 84 Oak Ridge Rd., Coffeeville, charged with DUI (3rd), driving while

license suspended, and no insurance.

Ladrin Darnell Host, 1565 Fitzgerald Blvd., Robinsonville, charged with DUI (other).

Stay Abbygail Evans, 1641 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Ernest Victor Kellner, 11260 Hwy. 315 Sardis, charged with DUI.

Keiosha Ijianntaay Turner, 401 McElroy Dr., Oxford, charged with DUI (other).

Dec. 16

Roderich Tramil Johnson, 3207 Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the

peace.

Danny Allen Raymond, 222 Center St., Coffeeville, charged with contempt of court.

Kenyatta Javone Walker, 3002 Carvel, Memphis, charged with DUI (other) and speeding.

Bryan O’Neal Wright, 350 Jones Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Chemvria Rishon Allen, 503 King Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Chekymbria Airie Allen, 121 Cox St., Senatobia, charged with violation of terms of probation.

La’Tylen Airie Toliver, 701 S. Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with felony fleeing, reckless

driving, and disregard for a traffic device.

Haley Rose Riley, 51041 Ashley Ave., Pearl City, Hawaii, charged with disturbance of the

peace.

Dec. 17

Ronald Kortel Buckley, 216 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Justin Wiley Tanner, 27 Hwy. 334, Oxford, charged with no drivers license, no insurance, and

DUI.

Charles Edward Baker, 36 Edward Smith Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other)

Derian Andrews Ferrel, 14968 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Michael Glen Sullivan, 203 Miller St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Joseph Aubrey Wilkerson, 87 Hearn Circle, Sardis, charged with contempt of court.