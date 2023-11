Class of ‘63 Holds Reunion Published 8:25 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The Batesville High School Class of 1963 held its annual 60th Class Reunion recently with good attendance from class members, spouses, and friends. Pictured are (front, from left) Frances Jewell Stewart, Ann Murphree Haraway, Annette Hamby Hutcherson, Louise Roberson Boyles, Phillip Mangrum, Bud Young, (second row) Mike Brassell, Olive Wardlaw Parker, Jean Land Hentz, Kenny Joslin, Marjorie Ferguson Earl, Martha Lynn Woodruff Johnson, Jeanne Cromwell Gillis, Janyth Odom Robertson, Tammie Williams Heafner, Dwain Sutton, Tom Lipe, David Still, Tom Sigler, Spencer Hudson, Bob Anglin, Bobby Merriman, Paul Howell, Clyde Carr, Larry Browning, and Donald Phelps. (Glennie Pou)