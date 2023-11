2023 SPHS Beauty Review Published 9:17 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The annual South Panola High School Beauty Review, sponsored by Work Based Learning and DECA, was Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Batesville Junior High School auditorium. Top performers were (from left) Taylor Fair (3rd Alternate), Hailey Heafner (1st Alternate), Ma’Riyah Dunnigan (Most Beautiful), Harlee Kate Crumpler (2nd Alternate), and Aubrey Morris (4th Alternate). (Cher Tramel)