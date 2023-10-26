Betty Darby Cole, 85 Published 10:14 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Betty Darby Cole, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, following an extended illness. Betty was born in Batesville on Nov. 20, 1937, to the late Ross E. Darby and Quay Eubanks Darby. She enjoyed any opportunity to work with youth through mentorship. She did so through years of work at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ed Woodall and giving guidance and support to many young coed students at Itawamba Community College.

Betty is survived by her husband, David C. Cole; three sons, Scott Smith (Ellen) of Franklin, KY, Carson Cole (Michelle) of Fulton, and Daniel Cole (Christy) of Pope,; one daughter, Mary Catherine Toliver of Batesville; two sisters, Bobbie Jean Tohill of Birmingham, and Bonnie Quay Land (Don) of Aberdeen.

Among her greatest joys were her grandchildren, who affectionately called her Gran: Maggie Smith, Jake Smith, and Sarah Ellen Smith of Franklin, KY, Zac Cole and Emily Grace Toliver of Batesville, Aven Cole, Adilyn “Adi” Cole, and Cade Cole of Pope, Taylor Pierce, Drew Gough (Paige), and Gracie Lee Cole of Fulton, with whom she loved to spend time with.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a beloved brother, Dr. Jake Darby of Jonesboro, AR, her brother in-law, Billy Tohill of Birmingham, and a grandson, David C. Cole, II.

A service celebrating Betty’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Rev. Smith Lilley officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday prior to the service.

A committal service for family and close friends will be at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Cole Family Cemetery, 785 Cole Road, Enid. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 1 p.m. Friday at www.hollandfuneraldiretors.com/Live-streaming. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Betty Cole Scholarship Fund, 602 W. Hill St, Fulton, MS 38843, Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802, or the charity of your choice.