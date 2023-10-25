SPHS Marching Band Competing At State Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The South Panola High School Tiger Marching Band recently traveled to Grenada to be adjudicated in the MHSAA Regional Marching Band Evaluation. Ratings from I to IV were given. The drum major, color guard, percussion, and band earned superior (I) ratings from all six judges. Of the 23 participating class 6A bands at regional evaluations, South Panola and another 9 bands from across the state now advance to the MHSAA Class 6A State Marching Band Championship to be held at Pearl High School this Saturday, Oct. 28. South Panola is set to perform at 8:30 p.m. Senior band members are pictured after regional evaluation results were announced.

SPHS Band Photo Gallery – Click Here