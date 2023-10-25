NW Nursing Cohort has 100 percent passing at Oxford, Senatobia Published 2:32 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Oxford Northwest Practical Nursing students first row right to left Breonna Jennings of Calhoun City, Taylor Busby of Oxford, De’Andra Jones of Water Valley, Ashley Williams of Greenwood, Arazia Kimble of Coffeeville, Aleigha Angeles of Batesville, Leslie Hall of Batesville. Second row from right to left Wilbert Sawyer of Yazoo City, Kaliya Smith of Aberdeen, Robi White of Rolling Fork, Jannell Mays of Memphis, TN; Jamie Petty of Walnut Grove, Ashley Smith of Tchula, Brittany Austin of Bruce, Jarica Sloan of Tupelo, Chasity Beasley of Paris, Madison Rutledge of New Albany, Beonica Cox of Water Valley, of Elexis Jones of New Albany. (NWCC)

Batesville students part of class

The Northwest Mississippi Community College School of Health Sciences nursing students had a 100 percent passing on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) from both the Senatobia and Oxford campuses.

The NCLEX is a complex test that challenges students to use the knowledge they’ve been learning throughout their program. It tests their knowledge from a variety of nursing disciplines to make sure they are adequately prepared for a myriad of issues that face the medical field today.

Everyone who completed in this cohort graduated from the Practical Nursing Program in July of 2023.

“Healthcare is not for everyone,” said Betty Ginn, Northwest’s Practical Nursing program director in the School of Health Sciences. “A person must be compassionate and caring. If a student has both of those qualities, they can learn anything they set their minds to. I am proud of the students for completing the program, passing the NCLEX exam, and for impacting the lives of others every day. In addition, I am very proud of my faculty for everything each of them puts into a cohort to ensure their success.”