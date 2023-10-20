Lula Pittman Hubbard Morrissey, 80 Published 1:10 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Lula Pittman Hubbard Morrissey, 80, formerly of Batesville, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at the Greenhouse Cottages of Wentworth in Magnolia, AR where she had resided for the last few years.

The funeral service for Lula will be held Sunday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church in Batesville with Rev. Michael Dutton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the beginning of the service. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

Lula was a faithful member of the Goodway United Pentecostal Church in Locke Station for many years.