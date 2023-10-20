Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 1:54 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Oct. 10

8:20 a.m. – Fisher St., 45 year old male with stomach pain.

10:51 a.m. – Edmonds Lane, structure fire.

12:34 p.m. – Eureka Rd., grass fire.

12:49 p.m. – MLK Dr., ICS Head Start, 40 year old male not alert.

10:27 p.m. – Willa St., 52 year old male with possible heart attack, Lifeguard also en route.

Oct. 11

3:33 a.m. – Hickory Lane, 60 year old male has fallen, Lifeguard also en route.

9:58 a.m. – Armstrong St., Betty’s Beauty Shop, 58 year old female with possible seizure.

10:28 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 35 year old male with gout pain, LIfeguard reporting an extended time of arrival.

3:37 p.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, commercial fire alarm.

3:45 p.m. – Nosef Rd., 21 year old female having a panic attack.

4:00 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Family Pet Hospital, female subject with possible heart attack.

7:51 p.m. – Keating St., Calvary Baptist Church, person driving recklessly, possible stroke.

9:01 p.m. – Brooksie Cove, 70 year old male with dialysis complication.

Oct. 12

10:41 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and Power Dr., vehicle accident, no reported injuries.

3:47 p.m. – Carlisle Rd., county requesting assistant for grass fire, no contact with county fire departments.

4:06 p.m. – Hemlock Rd., elderly male needs lift assist.

Oct. 13

9:54 a.m. – Harmon Rd., 68 year old male having a seizure.

2:40 p.m. – Tindall Cove, fire alarm.

3:58 p.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female having kidney problems.

9:13 p.m. – I-55 southbound, mile marker 244, two vehicle accident, hit and run, no injuries reported.

10:30 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and Lakewood Dr., vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Oct. 14

2:39 a.m. – Hickory Lane, 66 year old female has fallen, Lifeguard also en route.

3:01 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 55 year old female with high blood pressure, Lifeguard also en route.

6:39 a.m. – Hwy. 51S., Skyline Motel, female patient has abdominal incision come open.

12:38 p.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female having kidney problems.

5:12 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, automatic fire alarm.

8:25 p.m. – I-55 northbound, north of Batesville main exit, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

8:38 p.m. – Hwy. 35S, grass fire near a house.

Oct. 15

3:45 a.m. – College St., Batesville Police Dept., 66 year old male experiencing foot pain, Lifeguard also en route.

5:30 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, 73 year old male having a medical emergency.

7:35 a.m. – Maple Lane, automatic fire alarm.

2:33 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, American Best Value, 63 year old male advising he is pale and sick.

9:13 p.m. – Hoskins Rd., carbon monoxide alarm, no contact with homeowner.

Oct. 16

2:20 a.m. – Power Dr., Day’s Inn, 41 year old female feeling lightheaded.

12:12 p.m. – Van Voris St., Tracy Baker’s gout is flaring up, Lifeguard reporting extended arrival time of ambulance.

2:54 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Mill Cross Rd., grass fire in median and on north side of highway.

3:43 p.m. – Hwy. 6 under the I-55 overpass, two vehicle accident, female complaining of a headache.

8:31 p.m. – House-Carlson Dr., WalMart, 66 year old male having chest pains.

10:55 p.m. – London Cove, 54 year old female has fallen with head injury.