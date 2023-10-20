Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 1:54 pm Friday, October 20, 2023
Oct. 10
8:20 a.m. – Fisher St., 45 year old male with stomach pain.
10:51 a.m. – Edmonds Lane, structure fire.
12:34 p.m. – Eureka Rd., grass fire.
12:49 p.m. – MLK Dr., ICS Head Start, 40 year old male not alert.
10:27 p.m. – Willa St., 52 year old male with possible heart attack, Lifeguard also en route.
Oct. 11
3:33 a.m. – Hickory Lane, 60 year old male has fallen, Lifeguard also en route.
9:58 a.m. – Armstrong St., Betty’s Beauty Shop, 58 year old female with possible seizure.
10:28 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 35 year old male with gout pain, LIfeguard reporting an extended time of arrival.
3:37 p.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, commercial fire alarm.
3:45 p.m. – Nosef Rd., 21 year old female having a panic attack.
4:00 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Family Pet Hospital, female subject with possible heart attack.
7:51 p.m. – Keating St., Calvary Baptist Church, person driving recklessly, possible stroke.
9:01 p.m. – Brooksie Cove, 70 year old male with dialysis complication.
Oct. 12
10:41 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and Power Dr., vehicle accident, no reported injuries.
3:47 p.m. – Carlisle Rd., county requesting assistant for grass fire, no contact with county fire departments.
4:06 p.m. – Hemlock Rd., elderly male needs lift assist.
Oct. 13
9:54 a.m. – Harmon Rd., 68 year old male having a seizure.
2:40 p.m. – Tindall Cove, fire alarm.
3:58 p.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female having kidney problems.
9:13 p.m. – I-55 southbound, mile marker 244, two vehicle accident, hit and run, no injuries reported.
10:30 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and Lakewood Dr., vehicle accident, unknown injuries.
Oct. 14
2:39 a.m. – Hickory Lane, 66 year old female has fallen, Lifeguard also en route.
3:01 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 55 year old female with high blood pressure, Lifeguard also en route.
6:39 a.m. – Hwy. 51S., Skyline Motel, female patient has abdominal incision come open.
12:38 p.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female having kidney problems.
5:12 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, automatic fire alarm.
8:25 p.m. – I-55 northbound, north of Batesville main exit, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.
8:38 p.m. – Hwy. 35S, grass fire near a house.
Oct. 15
3:45 a.m. – College St., Batesville Police Dept., 66 year old male experiencing foot pain, Lifeguard also en route.
5:30 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, 73 year old male having a medical emergency.
7:35 a.m. – Maple Lane, automatic fire alarm.
2:33 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, American Best Value, 63 year old male advising he is pale and sick.
9:13 p.m. – Hoskins Rd., carbon monoxide alarm, no contact with homeowner.
Oct. 16
2:20 a.m. – Power Dr., Day’s Inn, 41 year old female feeling lightheaded.
12:12 p.m. – Van Voris St., Tracy Baker’s gout is flaring up, Lifeguard reporting extended arrival time of ambulance.
2:54 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Mill Cross Rd., grass fire in median and on north side of highway.
3:43 p.m. – Hwy. 6 under the I-55 overpass, two vehicle accident, female complaining of a headache.
8:31 p.m. – House-Carlson Dr., WalMart, 66 year old male having chest pains.
10:55 p.m. – London Cove, 54 year old female has fallen with head injury.