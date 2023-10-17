Green Wave waiting for Raiders – ND has challenge with undefeated Kirk Published 10:14 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

1 of 1

North Delta School football will play its biggest game of the season Friday when the Green Wave hosts the undefeated Kirk Academy Raiders.

Other than the 48-30 road rumble win over Indianola Academy to open the season, Green Wave players and fans have made this game the “one to win” this season. And they believe lightning can strike twice in a season.

It will be a challenge, but one the green and white hope to meet with full force. The Raiders have outscored their opponents 328-111 and sit atop the MAIS 3A District 1 standings. Last week they beat Columbus Christian Academy 42-6.

Last week, North Delta led 3-0 at halftime against Carroll Academy, but were outscored 28-12 in the second half and lost 28-15 in 3A District 1 play Friday night.

The Green Wave fell to 5-4 on the season and 1-3 in district play.

Caleb Wall kicked a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter and the Green Wave held the Rebels scoreless in the first two periods for the halftime lead.

Carroll scored on a 51-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to take a 7-3 lead before the Green Wave responded with a 62 yard touchdown strike from Luke West to Matt Johnson to make the score 9-7. The PAT failed.

The Rebels scored on a 4-yard rushing play and added the PAT for a 14-9 lead after three quarters.

In the final quarter, Carroll added rushing touchdowns of 62 and 8 yards to go up 28-9. The Green Wave scored with three minutes left in the game on a pass from West to Riley Cook. A two-point conversion attempt failed and the game ended with the 28-15 score.