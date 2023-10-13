North Delta drops road game to Carroll Academy

Published 10:27 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

By Staff reports

North Delta kicker Caleb Walls connects on a PAT last week. Walls hit a 25-yard field goal attempt in the Green Wave's 28-15 loss to Carroll Academy on Friday, Oct. 13.

North Delta School led 3-0 at halftime against Carroll Academy, but were outscored 28-12 in the second half and lost 28-15 in 3A District 1 play Friday night.

The Green Wave fell to 5-4 on the season and 1-3 in district play.

Caleb Wall kicked a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter and the Green Wave held the Rebels scoreless in the first two periods for the halftime lead.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Carroll scored on a 51-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to take a 7-3 lead before the Green Wave responded with a 62 yard touchdown strike from Luke West to Matt Johnson to make the score 9-7. The PAT failed.

The Rebels scored on a 4-yard rushing play and added the PAT for a 14-9 lead after three quarters.

In the final quarter, Carroll added rushing touchdowns of 62 and 8 yards to go up 28-9. The Green Wave scored with three minutes left in the game on a pass from West to Riley Cook. A two-point conversion attempt failed and the game ended with the 28-15 score.

More News

South Panola football vs. Center Hill fan photo gallery

South Panola wins big on Homecoming night – stays undefeated in region play

Documentary about the Rolling Fork Tornado premieres Oct. 19

Art Mart on the Square this Saturday – wide variety of artist vendors

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow