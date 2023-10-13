North Delta drops road game to Carroll Academy Published 10:27 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

North Delta School led 3-0 at halftime against Carroll Academy, but were outscored 28-12 in the second half and lost 28-15 in 3A District 1 play Friday night.

The Green Wave fell to 5-4 on the season and 1-3 in district play.

Caleb Wall kicked a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter and the Green Wave held the Rebels scoreless in the first two periods for the halftime lead.

Carroll scored on a 51-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to take a 7-3 lead before the Green Wave responded with a 62 yard touchdown strike from Luke West to Matt Johnson to make the score 9-7. The PAT failed.

The Rebels scored on a 4-yard rushing play and added the PAT for a 14-9 lead after three quarters.

In the final quarter, Carroll added rushing touchdowns of 62 and 8 yards to go up 28-9. The Green Wave scored with three minutes left in the game on a pass from West to Riley Cook. A two-point conversion attempt failed and the game ended with the 28-15 score.