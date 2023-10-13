Art Mart on the Square this Saturday – wide variety of artist vendors Published 9:26 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Batesville Main Street is hosting the 2nd Annual Art Mart on the Square on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the downtown Square.

There will be a wide variety of artist vendors – from oil painting to hand-made soaps and candles, to woodworking – and much more.

The Exchange Club of Batesville will have its fall Pancake Breakfast fundraiser from 7 to 10 a.m. two blocks off the Square at Batesville Intermediate School cafeteria. Donations for full pancake plates with drinks are $5.

Lunch concessions provided by local non-profits. There will be an exciting petting zoo for children and families

The Square will be closed to all traffic until mid-afternoon when all the vendors have cleared and festivities ended.