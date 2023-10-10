Property Transfers Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Property transfers between Sept. 25-29, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Gary Daugherty, Sr. and Amanda Logan to Bonnie Andrise, 0.04 acres in Section 5, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Bonnie Andrise to SPI Land Ventures, LLC, 120 acres in Section 6, Township 27 North, Range 2 East, and 6 acres in Section 5, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

PJM Briscoe Properties, LLC to LACR, LLC, Part of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Cynthia Price to Morris and Ann Jarrett, A Lot in Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Bobbie Lynn and Gerald Little to Gerald and Arlene Little, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

John and Meagan Jennings to Ben Johnson, Lot 15 of Dabney Station Subdivision.

Jarion and Shandi Jones to Gwendolyn Payton, 1 acre in Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Betty Gilbert to Betty and Lisa Ann Gilbert, Lot 39 of Wildwood Subdivision.

H&M Property, LLC to Shireka and Sharon Henderson, 407½ Armstrong Street, Batesville.

Regina Taylor to Brian Taylor, Lots 7 and 14 of Mossy Oak Cove Subdivision.

Jenny Bailey to Charles Johnson, Fraction of Lot 11, Block 9, Batesville.

3 Minute Enterprises, LLC to Dustin Ennis, Lot 60, Section A, Sardis View Subdivision.

Mary Louise Belvin to Gary and Billie Hicks, Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Jimmy Dale Helmes, Sr. to Jimmy Dale Helmes, Jr. and Loretta Helmes, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Mitchell Lundy to Joe Pitts and John Pitts, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

John Williams, III to Watco Enterprises, Inc., Lot 3, Section B, Timber Lake Estates Subdivision.

Robert and Carol Short to Mackey Rental Properties, LLC, Part of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Phillip and Julianna Davis to C&M Rentals, LLC, Lots 2 and 29 of Parkway Courts, a part of Lot 24, Block 28.

Jonathan Haynie to Jonathan Haynie and Amanda Miller, Lot 16, Sardis Country Estates.

William Theisman to Willie and Rose Pouncy, A part of Lot 71, Jarratt Subdivision.

Wayne and Margaret Ann Tapper to Wayne Tapper, et al., Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Alan Anderson, et al. to Charles and Angela Allen, Northwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Vaughan Fletcher to Andrew LeFebvre, The South Half of Lots 24 and 30, Morris-McMahan Subdivision.

William Drake, et al. to Julia Sanchez, Lot 13, Goff Woods Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Luis H. Castillo to Rodolfo Pasgacio Villareal, Part of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West, Lot 1, Section C, Hide-Away Hills Subdivision.

Luis Castillo to Luis Castillo, Rodolfo Pasgacio Villareal and Nora Patricia Antonio Montes, Lot 11, Woodland Park Subdivision, Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

BuyerHouse, GP to W Smith Properties, LLC, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Billy Joe and Doris Still to Ashley and Brandon Ford, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Dotson Home Design, LLC to Rocio Lozano, Lots 6, 7 and 8 of Hide-Away Hills Subdivision.

Alvin and Kimberly Henderson to Maranda Wilson and James Hiughtower, Southeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

William Davis and Joseph Still to K&C Dunn Investments, LLC, Lot 22 of the Orr Subdivision.