Playing the lottery, buying daydreams

By Harold Brummett

Denmark Star Route

The Powerball lottery has grown to 1.55 billion dollars as of this writing. I bought a ticket hoped to be winner but did not expect to. Better odds of being struck by lightning than winning the lottery, but I do not stand out in a storm, there is always that chance.

I spent two dollars for a day or so of daydreaming. Not a bad deal, you cannot buy a soda and a candy bar for that.

At the diner where the grey haired sages pass judgment on local and world events, I posed the question what would you do if you won the jackpot? A farmer friend of mine, notoriously cheap and tight with his money replied, “Well, someone once said if they won the lottery they’d farm until the money ran out, I expect that’s what I’d do.”

One customer offered up that they would buy themselves a politician like the rich folks do. No doubt having thought about this for a while he continued, “First I’d start out with one of those cheap Democrats, a local person you know, until I had learned how to work the reins.” He continued,” Then after awhile I would buy me one of those expensive RINO Republicans so I could plow any field I wanted to. I could not compete with the pharmaceutical companies in the long term for a politician’s attention; they got more money to spend than any lottery. Besides, after about a year I figure the politicians would have run through the lottery money anyway.”

The Baptist preacher of the group spoke up and said he would use the money to settle down in one church. The Lord has always called me to a larger church with a bigger salary and even so blessed, I think settling down in one place would be nice.

A couple of sages mentioned various charities along with helping out friends and family. Some business ventures discussed, travel, new homes and cars the usual daydreams.

My favorite answer was from a man who swore he would never buy a lottery ticket. Damn government would take half of it for taxes anyway.