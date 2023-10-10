NDS hosting Carroll this week – Green Wave looks to even district record

Published 10:33 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Staff reports

The North Delta School Green Wave picked up its first district win of the season Friday, Oct. 6, in convincing fashion, walloping Columbus Christian Academy 60-0 at home.

North Delta improved to 5-3 on the season and 1-2 in MAIS 3A District 1 play. The Rams dropped to 0-8 for the year with the loss.

The Green Wave will host the 3-5 Carroll Academy Rebels this Friday in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Carroll opened the season with four consecutive losses to Canton, Washington, Starkville, and Winston before rebounding with a non-district win over Manchester.

In district play, the Rebels lost to Kirk Academy then beat Columbus Christian. Last week Carroll beat Marshall 41-30 in Holly Springs.

 

