NDS hosting Carroll this week – Green Wave looks to even district record Published 10:33 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The North Delta School Green Wave picked up its first district win of the season Friday, Oct. 6, in convincing fashion, walloping Columbus Christian Academy 60-0 at home.

North Delta improved to 5-3 on the season and 1-2 in MAIS 3A District 1 play. The Rams dropped to 0-8 for the year with the loss.

The Green Wave will host the 3-5 Carroll Academy Rebels this Friday in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Carroll opened the season with four consecutive losses to Canton, Washington, Starkville, and Winston before rebounding with a non-district win over Manchester.

In district play, the Rebels lost to Kirk Academy then beat Columbus Christian. Last week Carroll beat Marshall 41-30 in Holly Springs.