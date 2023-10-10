From Sardis to the SEC – Former North Panola Cougar has developed into a future NFL quarterback Published 10:15 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Sardis native and North Panola High School standout KJ Jefferson came up short in Oxford Saturday when his Arkansas Razorbacks lost 27-20 to the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.

It was a game that Jefferson desperately wanted to win with dozens of family members and friends in the stands to watch the last time he would have an opportunity to compete collegiately in Oxford.

It was this team’s fourth straight loss, and it was the third loss by just one score. It’s been a tough stretch for quarterback KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks.

So how does the team go about regrouping, especially with No. 11 Alabama the next up?

“Just having faith in each other,” Jefferson said in an interview with On3. “I mean just each and every day at practice and in the locker room as well, just make sure we’re still bonded together, we’re still having fun, we’re still in the moment and we’re still passionate about the team and this sport and the state.”

“I know it was special for him coming back, wanted to win,” coach Sam Pittman said. “But I think he played his heart out. I think if you ask him, he’d probably take a couple two, three, four throws back that’s part of the game. I felt like he led extremely well tonight and played very hard.”

Jefferson finished the game 25-of-39 passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions. He ran 17 times for 11 yards.

Despite his team’s down season, Jefferson is expected to take his game to the next level and become a highly touted NFL draft pick following this season.