Autumn Cobb enjoys White House visit Published 10:22 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

1 of 1

A new, year-round art display, designed and curated by first lady Jill Biden, was unveiled at the White house last Tuesday, September 26, 2023. “The Military Children’s Corner” features 11 pieces of artwork that were submitted by military children from the DODEA schools worldwide that Dr. Biden has visited during her time as first lady.

Autumn Cobb, daughter of Jacob and Jessica Cobb, was fortunate enough to have her artwork chosen for the display. At only 8-years old, Autumn was the youngest student whose artwork was selected.

Winners ranged in age from 8 to 19. When asked to depict what military life was like for your family, Autumn drew an American Flag inside of a heart, with New York on the right and Hawaii on the left.

These show two of the places that Autumn has called home in her 8 years. Born in Fort Drum, New York, Autumn lived there for the first few years of her life. She and her mom had a long vacation in Quitman and Panola Counties when her dad was deployed to Iraq, upon his return, the family returned to New York before moving to Scholfield Barracks in Wahiawa, Hawaii.

Her family spent the Covid years in Hawaii, far from their loved ones. In 2021 the Cobb family returned stateside when Jacob was promoted to Sergeant First Class and was assigned duty as a Drill Sergeant in Fort Moore, Georgia. (Formerly known as Fort Benning.)

This art display now hangs at the Visitors’ Entrance to the East Wing of the White House. The two winners from Fort Moore were invited to a private tour of the White House on the day of the unveiling.

Dr. Biden welcomed the winners and escorted them into the hall to see their artwork.

This was certainly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Autumn was happy to share the occasion with her parents, her two brothers and her two grandmothers.

Autumn is the granddaughter of Lucy Taylor Eidt of Marks and the late Jack Cobb, as well as Mary and Tim Cain of Batesville.