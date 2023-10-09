Samuel Edgar Loftis, 72 Published 1:02 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

Samuel “Sam” Edgar Loftis, 72, of Courtland, passed away Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Sam was born Jan. 2, 1951, to the late James Kenneth Loftis, Sr. and Eugenia Melton Loftis. He worked as a district manager in the auto parts industry. In his spare time, Sam enjoyed simple hobbies such as hunting, fishing, and riding 4-wheelers.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by three siblings, Jim Loftis, Jr., Irby Loftis, and Melton Loftis.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Karen Loftis, one son, Brad Loftis (Ashley), two step-sons, Josh Allison (Terri) and Chris Allison, and four siblings, Martha Hebert, Randolph Loftis, Elizabeth Loftis Sanders, and Robert Loftis. He is also survived by one grandson, Austin Loftis (Peyton), three great-grandchildren, Adelynn Loftis, Kaitlyn Loftis, and Cade Loftis, four step-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.

At Sam’s request, there will be no funeral service held.