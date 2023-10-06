South Panola opens region play with shutout win at Saltillo Published 6:58 am Friday, October 6, 2023

The South Panola Tigers scored early and often Thursday night on the road at Saltillo High School, trouncing the Tigers 42-0 to open 6A Region 1 play. South Panola improved to 5-1 overall on the season while Saltillo dropped to 2-5 (0-1),

The Tigers, who have started slow offensively at times during the season (twice have not scored in the first half) stormed out of the gate this week, putting three touchdowns on the scoreboard in the first two quarters.

Mykel Allen scored rushing touchdowns in the first and second periods (6 yards each) and Michael Johnson scored on a 3 yard plunge for the first half scoring. Allen carried the ball 16 times for 55 yards to lead South Panola. Johnson gained 30 yards on 7 carries,

The Tigers scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Johnson hooked up with Marcus Criston for a 46-yard scoring strike, and Allen picked up his third TD of the game on a 3 yard scamper.

In the fourth quarter, Anderus Flowers picked off a Saltillo pass and returned in 47 yards for the Tigers’ final score of the night. Kicker Xavier McFadden was perfect on the night, converting on all six PAT attempts.

Johnson finished the game with 207 passing yards on an 8-for-13 effort.

South Panola had 297 total offensive yards on 38 plays while Saltillo registered 55 yards on 47 plays.

Up next for the Tigers are the Center Hill Mustangs (4-2) next Friday, Oct. 13, at home. The Mustangs also picked up a win in their first region game, beating Olive Branch 28-0, also in a Thursday night game this week.