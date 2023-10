Green Wave Coming Published 1:43 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

North Delta’s Deacon Downs (56), Baylor Scammon (11), and Herron Williams (53) pursue Winona Christian’s quarterback in the Green Wave’s 14-12 district loss last Friday. North Delta (4-3) will look to pick up its first district win of the season this Friday, Oct. 6, when they host Columbus Christian Academy (0-7) in a 7 p.m. kickoff on the Green Wave campus. (Kim Young)