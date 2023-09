O.D. Hester, 97 Published 11:23 am Friday, September 29, 2023

O.D. Hester, 97, of Saltillo, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Creekside Manor Assisted Living in Saltillo.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be posted by Wells Funeral Home when finalized by his family.