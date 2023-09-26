Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 7:55 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Sept. 19

6:41 a.m. – Jackson St., 71 year old female with difficulty breathing.

2:42 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Southern Pipe area., two vehicle accident with minor injuries.

Sept. 20

9:17 a.m. – Hickory Ln., 76 year old female has fallen.

11:30 a.m. – Nottingham Dr., unknown medical emergency.

12:36 p.m. – College St., Batesville Elementary, general alarm.

2:15 p.m. – Draper St., 82 year old female with shortness of breath.

3:01 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, residential gas leak.

Sept. 21

11:02 a.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female with kidney emergency.

12:00 p.m. – Van Voris, 53 year old male subject advises he may have had a stroke.

6:17 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Hallmark Ford, female has passed out and is bleeding.

9:07 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, smell of smoke in hallway, not coming from electrical room.

10:46 p.m. – 44 year old male with chest pain, Lifeguard will have an extended response time, county attempting mutual aid.

Sept. 22

12:25 a.m. – Panola Ave., 63 year old male with unknown medical emergency.

4:23 a.m. – Enterprise Dr., male subject with medical emergency, unconscious.

8:12 a.m. – Jackson St., 54 year old male unable to urinate.

9:26 a.m. – Deaton St., 44 year old male with chest, back, and abdominal pain.

11:49 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, Gas Mart, elderly female has fallen in the parking lot, bleeding from head.

5:31 p.m. – Morningside Lane, 91 year old female has fallen.

11:35 p.m. – Pine Lane, 89 year old male has fallen, possible broken leg.

Sept. 23

10:29 a.m. – Jackson St., 71 year old female has medical emergency.

Sept. 24

12:39 a.m. – Public Square, near the Gazebo, 63 year old male with gout.

6:10 a.m. – Claude St., residential fire alarm.

7:38 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 30 year old male having seizures.

12:43 p.m. – Fisher St., 47 year old male with abdominal pain, Lifeguard reporting no ambulances are available, will have an extended response time.

Sept. 25

10:22 a.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female with medical emergency.

1:55 p.m. – Georgia St., heat fire sensor.

3:40 p.m. – Central Academy Rd., grass fire out of control.

7:23 p.m. – MLK Dr., patient experience chronic pain and burning sensation, Lifeguard also en route, BPD already on scene.

8:58 p.m. – Hwy. 6&51, McDonalds, BPD on scene, subjects involved in altercation at the location.